Eleme Abattoir Closure: RSG To Prosecute Defaulters

The Rivers State Ministry of Agriculture says it will prosecute any person caught operating at the banned Eleme abattoir in the State.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Hon. Charles Nworgu who gave the hint in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt last Monday, said the ministry has already ordered for the closure of the Eleme abattoir for falling short of the acceptable hygienic standard under the provision of the state meat (Inspection and Sale) law and any defaulter would be seriously delt with.

According to him, the ministry announced the closure of the slaughter since January 22, 2018 and that report available to the ministry has it that the slaughter slab is still carrying on operation, undermining the order of the State Government.

He said the ministry would not leave any stone unturned to ensure that any person caught carrying out operation at the Eleme abattoir is prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The commissioner recalled that the Eleme slaughter slab was closed down due to various report and inspection carried out on the facility.

He said the report on the slaughter showed that the meat butchers were using polluted water from the stagnant water source to wash meat for consumption.

Other reasons given by the Commissioner includes, use of plastics, scrap motor tyres to burn animal meat and insanitary condition of the slaughter environment.

Nworgu reiterated the ministry’s readiness to rid all slaughter homes in Rivers State of insanitary environment and use of motor tyres for meat processing.

He said Rivers State would no longer be a state for illegal operation of slaughter homes, saying that over 30 per cent of health challenges emanated from unclean and contaminated food consumed ignorantly by people.

He also said the ministry is not only descending on unapproved slaughter homes but other marketers on raw food like cold rooms, poultry, garri, tomatoes, rice, among others would be seriously inspected to ensure healthy living.

Enoch Epelle