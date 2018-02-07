Edo Inaugurates Technical Committee On Privatisation 

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki yesterday inaugurated a 10-man Technical Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation (TCPC) to play advisory role in transactions the state government intends to undertake.

Inaugurating the committee in Benin, the governor said the state government needed to align its policies with that of the private sector as it focused on economic growth.

“We have taken several trips and steps to attract investments to the state; we have to stimulate transactions in agriculture sector, infrastructure, ports, industrial estate, and innovation hubs and so on.

“So, the TCPC will play a participatory and advisory role in the transactions we intend to privatise and commercialise,’’ the governor said.

According to him, the committee’s terms of reference includes taking inventory of all non-operational state-owned enterprises and companies which will entail site visit.

“You are to recommend possible restructuring model through commercialisation, privatisation and partnerships.

“The committee shall conduct due diligence on the Uromi Cassava Factory; take steps to ensure the selection of capable investors for the update of the factory.

“The committee shall appoint the Public Private Partnership office as a standing and ad-hoc committee to facilitate the performance of its function,’’ the governor said.

The Chairman of the Committee, Mr Philip Shaibu, thanked the governor for the opportunity given them to support the economic agenda of the administration.

Shaibu, represented by Mr Emmanuel Usoh, the Commissioner for Wealth Creation, Cooperatives and Employment who is also a member of the committee, assured that they would justify the confidence reposed in them.

“We will bring to bear our professional experiences in the discharge of our duties to meet the demands of the governor and in line with the law.

“We will be transparent in all our duties and we pledge to do our assignment with all wisdom and diligence,’’ he said.