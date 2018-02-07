Developer Blames Lack Of Affordable Houses On Politics

A real estate developer and consultant, Eze Udo has blamed the lack of affordable housing in the country on politics and politicians.

Udo, noted in a chat with The Tide, Monday that bureaucratic bottlenecks created by politicians for their selfish agrandisement play a major role in poor housing delivery in the nation.

The real estate consultant stated that most politicians enter into the real estate business only to exploit the opportunities of building mass houses for their personal gains and not for the interest of the masses.

He explained that such mass houses are usually out of the reach of the average man indicating that it was never for the good of the common man, because such houses are usually very expensive. “How many civil servants have been able to buy a flat at Rainbow Town”, queried.

He appealed to government to took into ways of addressing these discrepancies, especially in the bureaucratic bottlenecks that keep cost of housing way up in the sky.

Udo stated that if the housing deficit currently being experienced in the nation must be addressed, the matter of affordable housing should not be left in the hands of corrupt politicians.

He said: “There are honest politicians and the government knows them. If they can be used to man such important sectors as housing, the problem of inadequate housing would be a thing of the past in the near future”.

Tonye Nria-Dappa