C’River Dep Gov Harps On Legacies

The Deputy Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ivara Ejemot Esu has enjoined political office holders in the State to endeavour to leave a legacy after their tenure in office.

Professor Esu gave the charge while commissioning a 32-market stalls at Okon Oyom in Akpabuyo Local Government Area embarked upon by the Local Government Council.

The Deputy Governor expressed satisfaction with the Heads of Local Government Administration in the State for carrying out people oriented projects with little resources at their disposal.

He commended the Head of Local Government Administration, Akpabuyo, for giving a facelift to the Okon- Oyom market which according to him, will turn around the socio-economic life of the people.

Professor Esu maintained that, the State Government would continue to encourage Heads of Local Government to embark on projects geared towards economic and social emancipation of the people.

The Head of Administration, Akpabuyo Local Government Council, Mrs. Theresa Ezima said the commissioning of the market would boost the Internall Revenue Base of the Council, apart from promoting more economic activities within the community, as well as other adjourning communities.

Mrs. Ezima explained that, the ability of the council to embark and complete the project despite paucity of funds was a clear indication of the council’s desire to bring succor to the buyers and sellers in the market.

She praised Governor Ayade led-administration for its development plans and action which had, positively touched the lives of the people.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar