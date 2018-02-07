Court Jails Labourer For Trafficking Hemp

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Monday, sentenced a 23-years-old labourer, Musa Danjuma, to one year imprisonment, for trafficking in 350g of cannabis Sativa, also known as ‘hemp’.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), on January 29, arraigned the convict on a one count charge of trafficking Hemp.

Danjuma pleaded guilty to the charge.

The prosecution said that Danjuma was arrested on September 13, 2017, at Ajao Estate in Lagos, with 350kg of the narcotics.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 11 (c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation, 2004

The prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, after Danjuma’s plea of guilt, reviewed the facts of the case before the court and led one prosecution witness in evidence.

He tendered in evidence, a written statement of the accused, a request for scientific aid form and a bulk of the exhibit.

Aernan, thereafter, closed the case for the prosecution and urged the court to sentence the accused in accordance with Section 356 (2) of the ACJA 2015 and based on evidences adduced.

At the resumed hearing, Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo, found the accused guilty as charged and accordingly, convicted him.

The convict, who was not represented by a lawyer, pleaded for mercy and asked the court to give him a second chance to make amend.

Oguntoyinbo sentenced the convict to one year imprisonment and held that the sentence would commence from the date of his arrest.

“The convict is hereby sentenced to one year imprisonment, to be calculated from the date of his arrest.

“The drug exhibits are to be returned to the NDLEA for destruction,” she held.