Commonwealth Games Support Group Begins Mobilisation

Exporting Corporate Nigeria Project, a support group for Team Nigeria’s success at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the Australian city of Gold Coast, has begun the mobilisation of Nigerians.

The Project’s Chairman, Adedeji Adeleye, while addressing the group’s members yesterday in Abuja, said there was an urgent need to mobilise Nigerians to fully support the Nigerian contingent.

Tidesports source reports that members of Team Nigeria are currently training in Port Harcourt, Lagos and Abuja.

“We all know that Games like this (Gold Coast 2018) have remained a veritable global channel to showcase Nigeria and create a positive image for the country,’’ Adeleye said.

He added that showcasing the economic and investment potentials of Nigeria at the Games could attract investors from Australia and the rest of the world.

“The need for the private sector and well-meaning Nigerians to assist our contingent to achieve a superb outing at Gold Coast in Australia cannot be over-emphasised.

“Government is never left alone to shoulder the responsibility of Games like this anywhere in the world.

“It is not enough for Nigerians to sit down in the comfort of their homes and expect these young lads in various camps to do them proud while the preparation for the Games is very poor and the morale of athletes are not boosted,’’ the Project Chairman said.

Adeleye said his group was determined to ensure that Team Nigeria’s preparations compared favourably with those of other nations to ensure that our contingent hit the Games in high spirit.

“This will help to ensure that Team Nigeria compete successfully with their counterparts from other countries,’’ he said.

The Project Chairman said further that his group was already exploring Public Private Partnership (PPP) to assist Nigeria’s preparation and eventual success at the Games.

“Exposure Multimedia Consult and Rainbow Tourism Development Co Ltd. has commenced a Promotional Campaign Project.

“This is being done in partnership with selected leading national media houses in and outside Nigeria to garner support for the Nigerian contingent for a highly successful participation at this year’s Commonwealth Games,’’ said.