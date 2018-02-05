Wike Reassures On Successful AWC

As Rivers State hosts the 2018 African Wrestling Championships in Port Harcourt, the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has assured participating countries of adequate security and the right environment to compete.

Wike gave this assurance on Friday at the hoisting of flags by countries participating in the competition at the Alfred Diete-Spiff Civic Centre, Port Harcourt.

He said Rivers State would not disappoint Africa as the state was committed to hosting a memorable Wrestling Championship.

President of the Nigerian Wrestling Federation, Mr Daniel Igali, commended Governor Wike for his commitment to successful hosting of the championship.

Another major event which influenced activities in Government House last week was the hosting of Traditional Rulers in Nigeria.

Traditional rulers during their 9th National Assembly paid a courtesy visit to Government House and commended the Governor for accepting to host the body.

After the opening ceremony, Governor Wike led them to inspect some ongoing projects being executed by his administration in Obio / Akpor Local Government Area.

The Governor also flagged off Remodeling/ Reconstruction of Western Ahoada High School in Ahoada East Local Government Area.

Governor Wike said that the project is in fulfilment of the promise he made to the people of Ahoada East Local Government Area , adding that funds for the project had been set aside.

Commissioner for Education, Dr Tamunosisi Gogo Jaja, said the project would provide all necessary facilities for a modern boarding system.

Meanwhile, Governor Wike has declared all houses built by persons encroaching into the school premises as government property.

Another major event last week in Government House last week was the hosting of Quarterly meeting of Eastern Bar Forum. The Governor in his address blamed the Bar and the Media for promoting false propaganda which led to the emergence of the wobbly APC Federal Government.

He urged the Media and the Bar to speak against the downward slide of the country as it would not be in the interest of Nigerians to continue under the present situation.

On Saturday, Governor Wike flagged off the Reconstruction of Community Secondary School, Ubima in Ikwerre Local Government Area.

He disclosed that his efforts to bring a turn around to the school began when he was the Minister of State for Education, but regretted that the former governor of the state, Rotimi Amaechi frustrated the move as he chased away the contractor who come to execute the project.

Hon Commissioner of Education, Tamunosisi Gogo Jaja, said that the school would have four hostels , Administration Block, various laboratories, sick bay amongst others.

The project will be completed in five months period.

Chris Oluoh