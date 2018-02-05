UK Lawyer Makes Case For Libya Returnees

As more Nigerians are brought back from Libya amidst the indignation of fellow Nigerians, a Nigerian born lawyer based in the United Kingdom, Mr Martyns Gogo Martyns says Nigerians need to understand the plight of the returnees.

Martyns who also practice law in Nigeria told The Tide that instead of condemning the returnees’ people should demand for a change of the conditions that drove them to the perilous journey and why the acquisition of visa should be a big problem in Nigeria.

According to him, even as a possible brain-drain that might be caused by massive movement of Nigerians outside the country was not a concern for the nation, those who embark on such trips mean well as some may actually be seeking a life-line, which no man should deny them.

Martyns said that the mistreatment of Nigerians in Libya should actually make the Nigerian government have a rethink and come up with steps that can avert a repeat of the situation.

He said that in addition to the need for access to the right information, the Nigerian government needs to interface with foreign embassies with a view to simplifying processes for visa acquisition in Nigeria.

As a private citizen, he said the least he could do was to provide assistance to persons that desire to travel to the UK, as his firm had helped a number of persons that were unduly denied visa to the United Kingdom.

He said that instead of patronising quacks and exposing themselves to avoidable death and deportation, he was prepared to offer the needed advice and asked those who have legitimate travel needs to reach him on Martyns@martynsrose.co.uk or 0207 249 2044 or 0903 7020 526.

Martyns said that it is important that Nigerians are enabled to play their part in global travels, tourism, education, work, business and even residence because of the benefit it brings to the individual and to the country at large.