The Cattle Jinx

Anybody who is perceptive enough would extract serious messages from the current issue regarding ranching and cattle colony as a national concern. As the true nature of the Nigerian federalism comes to light gradually, cattle as a non-human force, is being co-opted into political intrigues and calculations.

It was alleged many years ago that cattle played some role in the brewing of census figures. During the Nigerian Civil War, cattle also came into service as an advance-force, in case of land-mines, before foot soldiers would move in. Quite a smart strategy!

What is becoming clearer day by day is the fact that Nigerian politics is a game of wits in which there is no separation of politics from religion and economics. Those who express some apprehension over the establishment of cattle ranches and colonies across the country, see the strategy as having a combination of political, economic and religious undertones.

Cattle breeding, like fishery and crop farming, is a private agricultural business, but when there is a spirited campaign to promote one even with intimidation, that conveys some messages. Diversification of Nigerian economy, away from oil, should not be one-sided, like the oil business.

A private investigation indicated that herds of cattle in the Eastern and Southern parts of Nigeria are largely owned by retired and serving military officers, while less than 30 per cent belong to other traders and middle men or agent. Principal cattle farmers and entrepreneurs are core Northerners while others engaged in the cattle affairs are merely support personnel and agents.

It is true that beef is a favourite meat across the country, but those who buy cow meat also pay for it, without any subsidy. Business involving the production and consumption of goods and services demands the protection of both parties, without placing any section of the society in jeopardy. Herdsmen in the cattle business have been known to place the life, means of livelihood and privacy of several people in jeopardy. This has become more brazen in recent times.

Now that the brazenness of armed herdsmen has turned into braggadocio, forcing docile communities to speak up in protest, it would be necessary to speak the truth with no holds barred. How did herdsmen who used to be seen in the past with mere sticks, bows and arrows, graduate into carrying sophisticated weapons meant for soldiers at war? Have such weapons not been used on armless farmers protesting over damages done to their farmlands and means of livelihood? Who provided the herdsmen with such weapons, in the category of prohibited firearms?

When Nigerians woke up many years ago to know that Nigeria had become a member of the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC), were they told how that move came about or its political implications? Is there no truth in recent security report that Islamic State terrorists have infiltrated Nigeria, perhaps as herdsmen? Why the spirited movement of cattle and herdsmen towards non-Islamic sections of Nigeria, culminating in recent demand for cattle colonies?

If desert encroachment is a threat to some part of the country, must attention not also be given to other parts of Nigeria that have suffered the effects of environmental pollution arising from oil business and flooding?

It would be instructive to remember that past violent conflicts in some communities including Jos, had much to do with cattle settlement among crop farmers. Open grazing is no longer fashionable, neither is the provision of land for cattle colony not without serious implications, especially for communities providing such land. Some people are skeptical about the current drive for cattle colonies, just the same way about the introduction of the Land Use Act many years ago. Land is an emotive issue or possession, such that conflicts having to do with land often last over several generations.

The Fulani herdsmen commonly associated with cattle rearing deserve better treatment in the modern Nigerian political economy. It is unfair for them to be allowed to continue with migrant or nomadic life-style. There was an educational provision meant for their rehabilitation and re-integration into a settled life. It is sad to see children who should be in school go along with herds of cattle, with no permanent home or shelter. Besides, droppings from cattle all over the streets of urban towns give a poor rating to Nigeria’s sense of decency.

While poor herdsmen, women and children who go along with cattle all day long deserve sympathy and protection, there are many affluent Nigerians who want them to remain that way indefinitely. Does democracy or development allow that? Is there Sharia Law on cattle?

Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer, Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.

Bright Amirize