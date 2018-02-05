Party Chieftain Warns Against Saraki’s Impeachment Plot

A Chieftain of the All

Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, has said that any plot to impeach the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki will fail.

He told those behind purported plot to retrace their steps, saying any attempt to remove Saraki as the Senate President would boomerang.

Baraje, who spoke to newsmen in Ilorin, Kwara State shortly after a brief prayer session marking his 67th birthday said Saraki, besides being popular among his colleagues in the Senate, has not also committed any known impeachable offence.

Baraje described the Senate President as a team leader who has earned the respect of his colleagues in the red chamber because of the responsible manner in which he has been handling the affairs of the Senate.

The leading politician said he was aware of the on-going gimmicks by certain forces but warned that those behind the impeachment plot should tarry because of the dire consequences.

He stated that Saraki’s supporters and admirers would be watching to know the length to which the plotters would go to achieve their target.

He recalled that a group within the Senate, which vehemently resisted Saraki’s leadership at inception, had aligned and stood solidly behind him. “Many of us helped to build APC,” he said. “I’m one of them, he (Saraki) was and still one of them. We are still building the party. I think the party has not made a statement about the so-called threat to impeach him. We only learnt from the news that we read and from hearsays. I think very sincerely, there must be reason before you impeach somebody like him, and they (Senators) have their own rules and regulations and we have rules that guide impeachment.

“If the Senate President is seen to have violated such rules, why not. But sincerely as of today and to the best of my knowledge, I don’t think any Senate President in the past, in the immediate-past or long past, has held the Senate like Bukola Saraki has been holding it.

“Remember that he got to that position like a war, as if he was fighting a war. Today, even those people, who opposed him, are the most fanatical people, who are his supporters today. So, what reason do you want to say you have to want to impeach such a person.

“But I only hope and pray that Nigerians will not be destroyers of their hope. Bukola Saraki is young. That is what I mean by hope; he has age on his side; he is brilliant; he knows Nigeria; he has dream for Nigeria. If today, we now stand to say we want to destroy such people, then …that is why I said I hope and pray that Nigeria will not destroy its own future”, Alhaji Baraje said.