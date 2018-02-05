NOA Lauds RVHA On 2018 Budget Passage

The Rivers State Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mr Oliver Wolugbom has commended the State House of Assembly for the passage of the Rivers State 2018 “Budget of Consolidation, Advancement and Empowerment.”

Wolugbom also commended the active participation of Rivers people and all stakeholders in the process leading to the passage of the 2018 state budget in good time.

He made the commendation in a chat with newsmen in his office in Port Harcourt, last Friday.

The NOA director noted that the openness and transparency involved in the process was a critical hallmark of democracy, and urged the state House of Assembly to consolidate on the process in line with best practice in public financial management.

“The noticeable public participation in the budget process is a welcome development in the democratic process as this will further ensure good governance in the state and nation at large,” Wolugbom said.

He urged the state government to reciprocate the gesture of citizen’s participation in the process through the speedy assent and diligent execution of the programmes and projects in the 2018 budget, adding that by so doing, the government would rekindle public confidence to participate actively in the development process.

He enjoined all citizens to always participate and make meaningful inputs on issues of national development as it would encourage those in authorities in carrying out their responsibilities with vigour and enthusiasm.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana