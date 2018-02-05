NIMET’s Director Tasks Nigerians On Weather Patterns

The Director of Research and Training, Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), Prof. Peter Odjugo says people need weather information to enable them plan their daily activities.

Odjugo, who said this in an interview with newsmen in Lagos urged the citizens to be more conscious of particular weather patterns when planning their activities.

“With proper weather forecast and information, people would be able to plan their social, cultural, religious, educational and day-to-day activities well to avoid unforeseen circumstances.

“There is need for the agency to also create public awareness on the importance of weather patterns so as to prepare the people for weather events that occur in different seasons.

“In NiMET, we want to now zero down the network forecasting system to a micro-scale level to suit those preparing for different occasions such as farming, marriage and burial ceremonies, festivals and parties or construction works, among others.”

Odjugo said that event planners could also be informed by the meteorologists on how to plan events.

“Event planners also need to have a sound knowledge of weather information to aid their planning of events for their clients.

“This will guide their decisions on issues like choice of venues or centres, whether they should be indoor or outdoor, considering the season or weather situation of the period when the event is scheduled to hold,” he said.

The weather expert urged schools to include weather information in their curriculum to enable the students to get acquainted with weather and climate-related issues.