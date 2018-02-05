Lassa Fever: Nine Die In Ondo, 36 Cases Recorded

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has confirmed the outbreak of Lassa Fever in the state, saying laboratory tests have confirmed a total of 36 cases, including 9 deaths.

Akeredolu, who made the revelation in Akure during a live broadcast on Saturday night, said a total of 102 suspected cases of Lassa fever had been reported in eight local government areas of the state.

“Thirty six of 79 cases have been confirmed with laboratory results, including nine deaths.

“Patients are being managed at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, while confirmatory tests are done at Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Irrua, Edo State.

“At present, 127 hospital contacts and 308 community contacts were line-listed in all the affected local government areas while 30 had completed their follow-up,” Akeredolu said.

The governor disclosed that the government had reactivated Emergency Preparedness and Response Team at state and local government level to contain the spread of the disease.

He said that was in addition to active surveillance and contact tracing in the affected local government areas.

“Sensitisation and community mobilisation are also going on in all local government areas for traditional rulers, religious leaders, political leaders, market women and other stakeholders.

“Publicity is also ongoing through radio jingles, radio and television discussions in our media houses while educative materials such as handbills, flyers and posters have been produced and being distributed,” he said.

According to him, vehicles have been dedicated for transportation of samples and patients to Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital.

He added that the Infectious Disease Isolation Unit at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, had also been expanded.

Akeredolu explained that some Personal Protective Equipment, drugs, and hospital beds were donated to FMC, Owo, while more nurses were deployed to the Treatment Centre to support management of the patients.