Kalabaris Launch Media Group To Redeem Image

A group of media professionals from the three Kalabari-speaking local government areas of Rivers State, yesterday, formally joined in what they referred to as the battle for the soul of the Kalabari nation.

The group, which met under the aegis of the Kalabari Media Forum, a non-partisan, non-religious and non-discriminatory body, is intended to use the benefits of their training in the media to address the common challenges of the Kalabari

Speaking at the maiden meeting of the Kalabari Media Forum, Chairman of the Coordinating Group, Alabo Dagogo Clinton said that the time had come to reawaken the Kalabari spirit for socio-political and economic relevance in Rivers State.

A statement signed by its Secretary, Asi Prince Dateme, quoted Clinton as saying the formation of the forum was a response to calls over the years for committed persons in the media to help the Kalabari nation that is fast losing her place in nation building and leadership in the Niger Delta, to regain her place of pride.

Clinton said that Kalabari that had a lot of clout even under the old Rivers State was becoming a crying baby and a laughing stock in Rivers State. Noting that the worst part of the tragedy was that the Kalabari people are yet to come to terms with this reality neither are they united enough to deal with it.

He noted that Kalabari used to lead out in nearly every facet of life when its sons and daughters leveraged on education to build enviable careers and honour within and outside Nigeria.

Clinton said that it was unacceptable that Kalabari would be regarded as under-dogs in the affairs of Rivers State even as some of its communities would become so unsafe for meaningful endeavours.

He called on all well meaning Kalabaris including the traditional institution, the political class, the local government authorities and the youth to support the Kalabari Media Forum to bring Kalabari back to contention.

Also speaking, the Zonal Secretary of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, South-South, Mr. Opaka Dokubo and a former Press Secretary of Asari-Toru Local Government Council, Asi Prince Dateme expressed the determination of members to seek ways of salvaging the battered image and compromised future of the Kalabari nation.

Some of the media professionals at the meeting were NUJ Secretary, Soibi Max Alalibo, Nelson Braide of RSTV, Mr. Awolaye Mcmorrison of FRCN, Omuboye Sukubo of News Agency of Nigeria, Mr. Tonye Ikiroma-Owiye of The Tide Newspapers.

Also present were Eferebo of Rythm FM, Owupele Benebo of Ministry of Information. among others.