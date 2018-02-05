FIFA U-17 W’Cup: Hope Dims On Nigeria’s Flamingoes …As Team Draws 2-2 With Cameroon

Nigeria’s Flamingoes at the weekend at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin drew 2-2 with Cameroon in the first leg tie of their 2018 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifying fixture.

The Nigerian side got their first goal in the first minute of play through Precious Vincent, with Ngah Manga scoring in the 16th minute to draw Cameroonian level.

The Cameroonians took command through Florence Fanta’s 45th minute goal.

The Flamingoes drew level through Oghenebrumen Osaretin’s 55th minute goal.

Tidesports source reports that the result has now put Nigeria’s qualification in jeopardy, with the second leg coming up in a fortnight’s time in Cameroon.

The Flamingoes will be needing an outright win, or not less than a 3-3 draw to qualify for the 2018 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup billed for Uruguay later this year.

Addressing the players shortly after the match in Benin, the Edo Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, called for improvement in the team’s technical bench.

He said this would enable the players to easily win the return leg match in Cameroon.

Shaibu urged the Nigerian girls not to be intimidated by their Cameroonian counterparts but to rather focus on their game and adhere to their coaches’ instructions.