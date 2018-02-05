Expert Tasks FG On Cyber Security Act

Worried by the rate of growth of cyber crimes in Nigeria, an Information Technology expert, Jide Awe, has urged the Federal government to properly implement the Cyber Security Act in order to control its growth.

He said that for government to sincerely and strategically tackle cyber crime, it must also invest in infrastructure, broadband tools and labs, among others.

Awe, who is also the conference committee Chairman of the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) disclosed this while interacting with newsmen at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Thursday.

According to him, culture and capacity building are key in tackling cyber security problems in Nigeria and that the current cyber protection culture in the country needed to be charged.

“Cyber protection has become a major element of national security as cyber crime grows, new trends emerge.

“The level of capacity building for cyber protection in Nigeria needs to be improved significantly, so as to guarantee acceptable international stand for good cyber business”, he said.

The ICT expert also insisted that there was need to deepen public awareness both in the social and traditional media, for government to enhance strategic capacity.

He said that if the rate of growth and entrance into the social media is allowed without proper checks in activities of operators, the rate of crime would escalate to the point where many business interactions would collapse.

Corlins Walter