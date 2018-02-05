Diaspora Nigerians Launch Business Forum

Nigerian professionals in the United States of America have inaugurated the Nigerian-American Business Forum to chart a way for Nigeria’s development.

President of the group, Mr Kenneth Shobola, at the lunch in Florida said the forum aimed to impact the wealth of experience of accomplished Diaspora Nigerians for the rapid development of their homeland.

He said the primary objective of the forum was to foster a safer investment environment for entrepreneurial business in Nigeria from the Diaspora and the globe.

Shobola regretted the high youth unemployment in the country, noting that the Diaspora Nigerians had the opportunity to start changing the status quo.

He, however, commended the ingenuity of many Nigerians back home who had stayed back in the country and were contributing positively.

“Starting from now, we are rewriting our stories, there are several Nigerians that have stood out as employers of labour here in the U.S and also back home in Nigeria.

“We are starting to make the difference and engage the lives of the Nigerian youth.

“Negative news is what you tend to hear much about Nigeria and these get magnified but they represent just few Nigerians.

“Therefore, we are standing up to begin to step in to correct such negativity and change the narratives.

“Many Nigerian Diaspora have stood out not only about what they do in the Diaspora but they have returned home to impact on Nigeria.

“People of Nigeria’s descent have made landmark contributions to the U.S. and back home,” he said.

The World Bank projected the flow of 22 billion dollars into Nigeria through the 2017 Diaspora remittances as a contribution to the country’s growth and development, making it the world’s fifth largest.

The Health and Business Development Work Group, one of the professional committees inaugurated at the Nigerian-American Business Forum at Florida has come up with workable solutions to the health and business challenges in Nigeria.

The theme of the conference is : ‘Investing in Nigeria from the Diaspora: Challenges and Opportunities’, focused on ways to apply the professionals’ wealth of experience to the country’s development challenges.

The Tide source reports that the guest speakers at the event included former Anambra Governor Peter Obi, President, Council of Nigerian Stock Exchange Abimbola Ogunbanjo, Senators Ben Murray-Bruce, Shaaba Lafiaji, and motivational speaker, Fela Durotoye.