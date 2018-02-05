CPC Intensifies Sensitisation Towards e-Commerce

The Consumer Protection Council (CPC), Kano office says it will continue to sensitise consumers towards e-Commerce to boost trade and service delivery in the state.

The Senior Executive Officer, Consumer Education Department, Hajiya Aisha Aliyu disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Kano last Thursday.

According to her, the council will educate consumers to know their rights whenever and wherever they go or find themselves in the market.

She further explained that the council would also visit schools in the 44 local government areas in the state and NYSC Camp to sensitise consumers and encourage them to form a voluntary club so as to educate others on consumer rights.

According to her, the effort would promote responsible and sustainable consumption wherever they go.

The officer also said that the council would visit motor parks and markets to sensitise drivers on the dangers of overloading and packing passengers in the boot.

On the activities of the council, Aliyu said that from October to December, it received 100 cases on adulteration and re-bagging of rice, bank ATM dispense errors and unexplained interest rate charges.

Other complains she said included, arbitrary electrical power billings, overloading and over-speeding by commercial drivers, among others.

She, therefore, urged consumers to be on the lookout for sub-standard products and services and report promptly to any of their offices across.