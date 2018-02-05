Committee Chairman Pledges Grassroots Sports Dev

Director Coaching, Rivers State Sports Council, Evangelist Ezekiel Ordu has promised to use his new office to promote grassroots sports in Ojia Ozuzu-Etche, Etche Local Government Area, Rivers State.

Evangelist Ordu made the pledge at the weekend during an interview with Tidesports in Port Harcourt.

Ordu was inaugurated as chairman of Ojia Trust committee, along side Lawrence Ezebuchi Amadi as Secretary of the committee on the 15 January this year.

The inauguration ceremony which took place at the Conference Hall of the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Community Affairs also witnessed the membership of Comfort Amadi as treasurer, Gift Nwurashi, Chief Michael U. Amadi, Ebemezer O. Eke, Nelson H. Amadi, Nnochins S. Amadi as members respectively.

Others are Precious A. Amadi, and Joseph U. Nlemonwu.

According to Evangelist Ordu, he would use his new office as the chairman, Ojia Trust community to develop grassroots sports in the community, saying that the days of youths whiling away their time on non-profitable activities are over.

“I will work to ensure that, youths in the area are adequately carried along in all our programmes because they are the future generation and as such should channel their energy and time on the right thing that would bring glory to their family and the society at large”, Ordu said.

Earlier, the Director coaching sports council, had said that he will not disappoint those who have entrusted him with the responsibility, saying that he will do his best to move the community forward together with his members.