Cleric Wants Media To Market Nigeria For Investments

A Nigerian cleric based in South Africa, Rev. Collins Adedeke has called on Nigerian media practitioners to market Nigeria properly to the international community through their reportage, so as to attract the needed investment into the country for economic development.

He said that the Nigerian media needed to be rebranded and restructured to always propagate the good image or the good side of the country to attract investors, rather than reporting negative things about Nigeria.

Adedeke, the Senior Pastor of the Ark of God Ministry, South Africa, who made this known while speaking to journalists at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, recently, said he was in Port Harcourt for a church programme, which he usually attends.

According to him, there is nowhere in the world that you do not have negative characters or happenings, but the foreign media, like the CNN and others, do not report such.

“I can tell you that even in Washington DC, just outside the main city within a 15 minutes drive, you will see hooligans and people living under the bridge, smoking publicly, but such report, you will not see or hear in the CNN”.

“If it were to be in Nigeria, our media will carry it in their report to paint the country bad and this is capable of hindering investors from coming to the country”.

“So let them restructure and rebrand Nigeria, so that investors will come and invest in the country and employment will be created.

“There are many good things in the country. There are countries like South Africa where I came from, they do not have coconut trees in the beaches, but in Lagos alone, we have six beaches full of coconut trees which adds to the beauty of the beach with fruits that can be plucked and eaten”, he stated.

The cleric also urged media practitioners to partner with companies like Coca Cola and Dangote through constantly reporting their events.

According to him, this will go a long way to boost the income of the media, as such firms could make special budget for them on yearly basis.

On the role of the church, he said that it is the responsibility of the church to groom people that would take up governance and leadership.

He said that if the church could not groom good characters, leaders would not have the fear of God in governance, but regretted that the church in Nigeria seem to be failing in that area, except for few churches that are standing for the truth.

