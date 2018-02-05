Bizman Advises Entrepreneurs On Local Content

An entrepreneur, Sunday Nwonodi has charged small-scale investors to look into using completely local raw materials and manpower.

Nwonodi, a block moulding entrepreneur in Port Harcourt gave this advise in a chat with The Tide, weekend.

He stated that local investors need to look into making their businesses fully local content to adequately address the challenges of doing business in Nigeria.

He listed the challenges facing Nigerian businesses to include lack of policies and non-implementation of policies, access to funds, poor infrastructure, environmental challenges and lack of planning on the path of the investor.

Nwonodi noted that employing the use of local materials in small scale business is beneficial in that the materials can be sourced easily without the challenges of importation costs, landing costs and shipment or cargo cost, adding that these costs add up to making the business capital-intensive and with low turnover.

He commended the present administration on the “Ease of doing Business Nyera” policy and stressed that the policy implementors should not just pay up service to the policy, but to put their words into action.

Tonye Nria-Dappa