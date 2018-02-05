Bayelsa Senator Trains Farmers On Plantain Cultivation

The Senator representing Bayelsa West, Chief Foster Ogola has trained over 500 rural farmers in the state on the cultivation of plantain.

Flagging off the two-day training in Sagbama Local Government Area at the weekend, Ogola urged the farmers to start plantain cultivation in rural areas.

The senator, who was represented by his legal adviser, Mr. Afini Egbegi, said the objective of the workshop was to teach the rural farmers improved, new skills and agricultural best practices in plantain and fish farming where the people have comparative advantage. He stressed that it was better to teach the people how to fish than to give them fish.

He said the training was part of his empowerment initiatives for his constituents, and advised the people to tap into the opportunities that abound in commercial agriculture.

According to him, “Time of doling out gifts and cash to young men and women is gone, now those expectations have been dampened by the realities of today. This programme is expected to educate our rural farmers and give them opportunities to learn new skills that are obtainable in plantain and fish farming to better their lives.”

Addressing participants at the training, the executive director of the Nigeria Stored Products Research Institute (NSPRI), Professor Olufemi Peters, commended Senator Ogola for his foresight and initiative in sponsoring the workshop.