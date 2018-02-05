Bayelsa Saves N300m From LG Reforms–Commissioner

The Bayelsa State Government says that the ongoing reforms at the local government tier has reduced the monthly wage bill of the eight council areas in the state by N300 million.

The Commissioner for Local Government Administration, Dr Agatha Goma, stated this last Friday at the ongoing inter-ministerial briefing to mark the sixth anniversary of the Seriake Dickson administration.

She noted that the current administration had introduced fiscal discipline and set up procedures on prudent management of public funds at the local government level in the state.

The commissioner said that the reforms were tackling wastage in the system and would be pursued to a logical conclusion

The source reports that Ministries, Departments and Agencies in Bayelsa had been taking turns to showcase their score cards as part of the six years anniversary of the present administration.

Goma observed that lack of supervision of the local government system had resulted in the uncontrolled recruitment of personnel without an audit leading to over bloated wage bill.

She said the dwindling allocation to the local government tier during the economic recession caused a distress in the system, resulting in insufficient funds to pay workers salary.

“We got into office and discovered that the wage bill of the local governments across the state was in excess of N1.4 billion at such a time that the total revenue accruing to the councils was about N600 million.

“ We took steps to check the excesses, which is yielding results.