Banigo Dismisses Group’s Claims On Wike

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo has dismissed as unfounded, baseless and a figment of dreamers’ imagination claims by an unknown group that there was a purported despotic political manipulation of her office by the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.

In a statement, last Wednesday, indicated that “The attention of the Office of the Deputy Governor of Rivers State is drawn to a publication written by a Group called The Inter-Ethnic Network for Chibuike Amaechi purporting to save the Office of the Deputy Governor of Rivers State from despotic political manipulations.

“Our first reaction is to dismiss this write up with a wave of the hand since it has no iota of truth in it, but on a second thought, keeping silent would mean an acceptance of this blatant lie.

“We wish to state categorically that the Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo and the State Chief Executive, Chief Nyesom Wike enjoy a very cordial relationship and the governor has never in any disguise oppressed the deputy governor or undermined her office.

“The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has marshalled out the duties of the Vice President and the deputy governors of the 36 states and these roles are being played by Banigo without hindrance.

“Insinuations that she is a victim of high-level political power play within the Government House are a figment of the imagination of the authors.

“The issue of poor funding of her Office is laughable. Governor Nyesom Wike has continued to demonstrate the fact that he is a prudent manager of human and material resources; this is why a large chunk of the budget is dedicated to capital expenditure to fast track the development of the state. Would you rather have a situation whereby recurrent expenditure far outweigh capital expenditure for the deputy governor to share money around at the expense of the development of the state? In any case her office is well funded. We wonder why the author chose to cry more than the bereaved or be more Catholic than the Pope.

“We all know that comments are free but facts are sacred. All her aides are adequately and promptly well remunerated and they are all at their desks working. Mr Gilbert Nria, Uki Asemota and others are still in her team. Mr Ibinabo Marshall Harry was relieved of his position as acting head of protocol and has since been replaced not because of paucity of funds. So, it is very uncharitable and mischievous to allude to that.

“It is unfortunate that persons who are not members of the State Executive Council could come up with an idea that the deputy governor or indeed any other member of the State Executive Council is a mere participant. Council decisions are taken after robust debates, so this argument holds no water.