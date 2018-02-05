AWU: LOC Hoist Flags, Countries Arrives PH Today

Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the African Wrestling Championship (ANC) hoist flags on Friday, at the Alfred Diete-Spiff Sports Complex, Moscow road Port Harcourt.

Over 40 Countries who registered for the championship have started arriving Port Harcourt, the capital city of Rivers State, Nigeria.

Seminars, workshops and other formalities for the tournament commenced today, while opening ceremony takes off on Wednesday for sports. Hon. Boma Iyaye has reiterated that the State is set to host the African Wrestling Championship (AWC) successfully.

He explained that the championship would be a memorable one, as the Facilities for the competition are world class standard.

Hon Iyaye said this in his speech, at the flag hoisting ceremony of the AWC, on Friday, at the Alfred Diete-Spiff Sports complex, Moscow road, in Port Harcourt.

According to him, the State has moved from hosting national events to international events, saying that over 40 countries would be participating in the AWC that will commence tomorrow.

Today marks another history in the anal of sports development in Rivers State.

We have moved from hosting national events to international events, 40 countries from Africa would gather in Port Harcourt to compete for medals in various categories Hon Iyaye said.

Also speaking the President of Wrestling Federation in Nigeria, Daniel Igali said the country will not only host, but also to host to win.

He stated that the championship is basically to foster and sustain the friendship among African countries.

“It is important that as we host, we do not only host but also to host to win. Besides, this competition is basically to foster and sustain the existing unity and love among African countries” Igali said.

Igali who was one time world wrestling champion said the hoisting of flags signified that championship is going to take place.

Tonye Orabere