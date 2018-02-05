Association Chairman Poised To Dev. Karate

The newly appointed chairman of Rivers State Karate Association, Hon. Solomon A. Eke said he has drawn up a blueprint and programs to make karate one of the best sports in the State.

He stated that with the cooperation of other board members the association would in no distance time organise competitions to with the aim to discover talents.

Hon. Eke made this known in an exclusive interview with Tidesports shortly after the state commission for Sports Hon. Boma Iyaye inaugurated 36 sporting associations, on Thursday, at the VIP Hall, of Alfred Diete-Spiff Sports Complex, Moscow, in Port Harcourt.

According to him, he has already submitted the association’s programme of activities, to the Sports Commissioner wanting his approval.

“I know that all board members of this association have passion to develop Karate and together shall promote and develop the Sport.” Hon Eke said.

Hon. Eke who was the former President of Muaythein Federation of Nigeria (MFN) equally said that the association focus and aim is to ensure that the State Karate athletes represent the country in international competitions of the board.

