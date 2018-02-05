AMC: Nigeria Names 90 Wrestlers

The Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) has named a 90-man team to represent the country at the African Wrestling Championships in Port Harcourt.

The list is made up of 30 Cadet (15-17yrs), 30 Junior (18-20yrs) and 30 senior wrestlers.

World silver-medalist and 2014 Commonwealth Champion, OdunayoAdekuoroye top the list which also has seven-time African Champion, Blessing Oborodudu, who will be seeking her 8th continental title in Port Harcourt.

Commonwealth Champions AminatAdeniyi and IfeomaNwoye and five-time African Champion, Amas Daniel are all part of the team, as well as All Africa Games gold medalist, Mercy Genesis, a two-time African Champion.

Veteran SinivieBoltic, a 2010 Commonwealth gold-medalist and 3-time African Champion, is also part of Team Nigeria contingent to the Championship, which will be hosted by Nigeria for the first time next month.

Richard Seitoakumo (57kg) and Mercy Adekuoroye (53kg), younger sister of wrestling sensation, Odunayo, are also part of the team, and are expected to shine in the Junior and Cadet categories respectively.

It is the first time a country is fielding 90 athletes in the African Wrestling Championships.