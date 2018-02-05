AKwa United’s NPFL’s Ambition Comes First – Asuquo

Akwa United midfielder, Aniekeme Asuquo wants to help the team achieve its objectives during the 2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

Although Asuquo disclosed that his dream is to end the season as the best attacking midfielder in the country, he stated that his team’s ambition will always come first.

“I have targets which are personal but even as I try to be one of the best players in the league, the target of my club will always come first,” he said on the NPFL website.

The former Akwa Starlets player also showered words of praise on Maikaba.

“My coach is the best I have ever worked with and I am very grateful having him around.”

Asuquo was drafted from Akwa Starlets, the feeder team of Akwa United at the start of the new season.

He has helped Akwa accumulate 13 points from six league matches this season. The team is sitting at the top of the league standings.