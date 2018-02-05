2019: PDP Assures Aspirants Of Level Playing Field

Ahead of political parties primaries for the 2019 general elections, the Delta State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP), Chief Kingsley Esisio has assured of a level playing field for all aspirants, stressing that the party cannot afford to lose any seat in the elections as a result of the imposition of an unpopular candidate on the people

Speaking when he played host to a leading aspirant for Delta State House of Assembly, Warri South-West Constituency, Mr Andrew Omagbemi Igban, Esisio said PDP has Delta State as its stronghold due to the good governance it has provided to the people over the years and appealed to aspirants to go about their aspirations in love.

Esisio said PDP has done well in Delta State and urged aspirants not to see the race to represent the people as a do or die affair.

According to him’’, We are a family bonded with unfettered love. Many can aspire for a particular position but only one person will emerge as candidate for the party”.

He assured that there would be primaries where delegates votes would count.

”At the end of the primaries, all other aspirants are expected to fuse into the train of the candidate that emerged to deliver the votes for the PDP. In a family contest there are no losers, everybody is a winner”, he said.

The state party chairman commended Mr Igban for the confidence he enjoys from his people and prayed for God to grant him his heart desires.

Earlier, Mr Andrew Igban said that the visit was part of his ongoing consultations with stakeholders over his aspiration to represent the people of Warri South-West in the Delta State House of Assembly, DTHA , stating that he is in the race in response to the clarion calls of the people who have confidence in his selfless service to humanity.