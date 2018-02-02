Wike Deserves Re-Election, Obuah Insists

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Chief Felix Obuah says Governor Nyesom Wike deserves to be re-elected for a second term in 2019.

He told newsmen in Port Harcourt last Monday that the governor‘s achievements in two and half years had impacted positively on the people.

“Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike deserves re-election. Projects executed by his administration have touched the people positively, and they are yearning for him to come back.

“If he (Wike) says he is not running, the people will force him to seek re-election because they love him and want him to do more for them,” Obuah said.

The chairman said that the massive road construction by the government had reached all parts of the state while more of such projects were on-going.

“The governor`s achievements in less than three years are enormous. He has done very well in all sectors, and we are not surprised he was given the name, ‘Mr Projects’. As a result of these achievements, the people want him back.

“Rivers people are yearning for him to come back. Villages and towns in the state have been crying for projects, and the governor has met their expectations and needs,” Obuah added.

According to the chairman, the governor will execute more projects, if re-elected because of his passion to make the people happy.

“The PDP is proud of him. Rivers people are solidly behind him, and will ensure that he is re-elected,” he assured.