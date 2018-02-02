Tell Political Leaders Truth, Wike Tasks Statesmen …Lauds Largest Shopping Mall Construction In PH

As legal experts celebrated renowned legal icon, Sir Barinua Wifa in Port Harcourt yesterday, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has challenged statesmen to always be courageous enough to tell political leaders the truth.

Wike gave the charge at a public presentation of a book in honour of Wifa held yesterday at the NBA House, PortHarcourt.

The Governor noted that it is a challenge to justice when elders and statesmen in our society shy away from telling political leaders the truth because of the high position they occupy.

He described Wifa as one man who will always tell you the truth and such attribute earned the legal luminary his respect.

The Governor who extolled the celebrant for his outstanding qualities noted that Wifa contributed so much to the development of law and that legal practitioners hold him in high esteem.

He said: “He is one of the elder statesmen that I respect because of his disposition and willingness to offer genuine advice at all times.

“I congratulate him for his contributions to the peace and development in Rivers State “.

The governor said that the Rivers State Government honoured Chief Wifa with the Distinguished Service Star of Rivers State (DSSRS) because of his contributions to the development of the state.

He said the book will be of immense importance to jurisprudence.

The Governor launched 105 copies of the book with the sum of N60million . He said Faculty of Law, Rivers State University will have 30, Faculty of Law, University of PortHarcourt will be given 20 copies, Ministry of Justice will get 20 copies, Judiciary will get 30 copies while five copies goes to his family.

The reviewer, Prof Epiphany Azinge, SAN, said the book has 617 pages put together in 23 chapters and that its emphasis was on Environmental Law, human trafficking and other disturbing issues facing the present society.

Azinge noted that the book made up of essays by highly respected legal luminaries in Nigeria is a must read for not only legal practitioners but public speakers and all sundry.

President of Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN) described Chief Wifa as a true nationalist. He commended the authors of the book for honouring the legal icon in his lifetime.

Former NBA President, Chief Onueze Okocha said that Chief Wifa is a renowned mentor to lawyers in the state.

In his remarks, Chief Wifa (SAN) said it is good to celebrate a man in his lifetime. He thanked Rivers legal practitioners for honouring him.

He described Governor Wike as a workaholic who has developed Rivers State and made lawyers proud by his outstanding development strides.

One of the editors, Professor Ibibia Worika said the book was a way of recognising the contributions of Chief Wifa to the development of the society.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has declared that the construction of West Africa’s largest supermarket in Port Harcourt, the state capital, underscores the importance of the city as an investment destination.

Speaking after inspecting the ongoing construction of Next Shopping Mall at the Trans-Amadi area of Port Harcourt, yesterday, Wike stated that his administration will support the investor by reconstructing the roads leading to the mall.

The governor expressed satisfaction with the investment, which he said will create employment opportunities for residents and the host community.

He thanked the private investor, Mr Ndibe Obi for choosing Port Harcourt for the mall, saying that the city has all the facilities that will attract credible private sector investors.

Wike said: “I am highly impressed by what I have seen here today. We will encourage the investor who has put in his resources and time to see that this is done in Port Harcourt. We encourage others to come to Port Harcourt.

“In supporting him, we will make sure that the roads leading to this facility are reconstructed to enhance the value of the shopping mall.

“I have never seen anything like this in any part of this country. If this comes on stream, it will send signals to other people that the best place to invest is Port Harcourt”.

He said: “So, I thank the private investor for choosing Port Harcourt to build this kind of supermarket”.

In his remarks, the private investor, Mr Ndibe Obi said that the mall will house an 11,000-square metre supermarket which will sell all types of products.

Obi said that the facility will generate 600 direct and indirect employment for residents and the host community, and urged the Rivers State Government to support the company through the provision of essential amenities.

Chris Oluoh