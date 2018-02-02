Sports Analyst X-rays Commonwealth Games

A renowned sports analyst, Tayo Balogun yesterday said the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports had not done enough to prepare the country’s athletes for the forthcoming Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

The Tidesports source reports that the games would hold from April 4 to April 15.

Balogun told newsmen in Lagos that preparing adequately was the only sure way to have a successful outing.

“What we are doing presently is worse than what we have done in the past in terms of preparing for a major event as the Commonwealth Games.

“After the last Olympics in London, a retreat was organised for stakeholders in sports where the issue of preparing for major competitions was discussed extensively but nothing came out of it.

“Some countries started preparations two years ago, unlike the usual fire brigade approach that we are known for and that is not the best,” he said.

On our chances concerning the games, Balogun said the country would only get result based on individual efforts put in by athletes.

“I don’t see us doing too well in the games and if at all we win medals, it will be based on individual efforts of the athletes,” he said.

Nigeria won 11 gold, 11 silver and 14 bronze medals in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.