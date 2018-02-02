Soberekon Tasks Buhari On National Cattle Corporation

Ijaw strongman and rights activist, Dr. Sokari Soberekon has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to establish a Nigerian National Cattle Corporation (NNCC) and channel cattle revenue into national development if he wants cattle colonies to be a reality.

Reacting to the issue of cattle colonies being proposed by the federal government, Soberekon, who is also the Senior Advocate of the Niger Delta (SAND) described the establishment of cattle colonies.

The elder statesman said that cows were gathered from the Nigerian forest by the herdsmen just as crude oil is extracted from the forest by the oil men, noting that no man urinated in the South for crude oil to come while no woman in Nigeria had ever given birth to a cow before.

He said if the federal government could set up the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to manage and coordinate the sale of crude oil which is produced in the Niger Delta and use the money to develop the entire country, the federal government should also set up the Nigerian National Cattle Corporation (NNCC) to manage and coordinate the cattle business and use the revenue accruing from it to run the nation’s economy as it is the case with crude oil.

Soberekon, who is famous for making former President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari to approve oil derivation for the oil producing states in 1981, after former Governor of Midwestern Region, Late Prof. Ambrose Ali failed to achieve that through the courts, suggested that President Buhari can give cattle derivation to the cattle- producing states.

He however advised the governors of Rivers and Bayelsa States, Nyesom Wike and Seriake Dickson not to donate any part of Ogoni Land which oil spill has destroyed or Oloibiri which oil exploration has left in ruins to the herdsmen as cattle colonies until the Federal Government nationalizses cattle rearing by establishing a corporation to manage it.

He further advised Governor Wike not to give Bonny sea to the herdsmen, warning that the cattle would drown there and obstruct navigation.

Frowning at the recent killing of about 73 people in Benue State by Fulani herdsmen, So berekon said he believed that by now the army must have introduced a special programme in Benue State to quench the violence there, be it Operation Cow Clap or any other one, just as they recently introduced Operations Crocodile Smile and python Dance in the South-South and South-East respectively.

Soberekon advised President Buhari to quickly restructure Nigeria and forget about running for, or holding any elections next year.