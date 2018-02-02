RSG Releases N200m For Elechi Amadi Poly Accreditation

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has approved the release of N200million for accreditation of courses and other urgent infrastructural needs at the Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Port Harcourt, which was formerly known as Port Harcourt Polytechnic.

The Rector of the polytechnic, Dr Samuel Kalagbor disclosed this during an exclusive interview with The Tide in his office, last Monday in Port Harcourt, adding that the money released to the institution was for the upcoming accreditation of courses in the school.

Kalagbor further disclosed that the management of the institution was proposing for the accreditation of 20 courses during the visitation to the school by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

He averred that part of the money would be channelled towards the renovation of lecture halls as well as laboratories in order to meet the NBTE criteria for accreditation, adding that the school authorities were optimistic that the 20 proposed courses would be accredited.

“The N200million is for the preparation for the accreditation of our programmes for the visit by NBTE to the polytechnic. We are to buy equipment, materials and consumables for the accreditation.

“We are also going to add money from our internally generated revenue (IGR) to make sure that we achieve our target during the accreditation visit”, Kalagbor added.

The rector told The Tide that among other numerous achievements recorded by his administration within the two years, included the digitalisation of the admission process, which was hitherto done manually as well as securing full affiliation arrangement with the Rivers State University (RSU).

According to him, graduates of the polytechnic, especially the law students can now further their studies with the university whence they are through with their Diploma programmes.

“The school was running a manual admission process, but today, we have transformed to the digital admission process. Students now register their courses online. We have also finalized the issue of affiliation with the Rivers State University (RSU) so that our students who want to further their education outside the polytechnic can do so at the university with ease”, he added.

Kalagbor asserted that his administration’s focus was to live an academic legacy on welding and fabrication programmes, adding that the institution must be noted with a brand name.

“My legacy academically is to try to evolve a programme in welding and fabrication, looking at our environment and manpower need. I want to create a mechanism, where Dr Elechi Amadi Polytechnic should be noted in the area of welding and fabrication”.