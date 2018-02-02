RSG Inaugurates 36 Sports Associations

Rivers State Government inaugurated patrons, chairmen and members of the 36 sporting associations in the state, yesterday, at the VIP Hall of the Alfred Diete-Spiff Sports Complex in Port Harcourt.

While inaugurating the associations, the Commissioner for Sports, Hon Boma Iyaye tasked members to initiate ideas that will develop sports in the state.

According to him, the names of patrons, chairmen and members of each board were carefully chosen, saying that government is poised to take sports to the next level.

“The names were carefully chosen, and they are people who have passion for various sports.

I believe they will take sports to the next level in this state, but I want to say that government is not going to pay anybody because this job is purely a voluntary service” Iyaye said.

The sports commissioner advised those who are not ready to sacrifice to resign their membership.

“Rivers State government is not going to pay anybody for his or her services because this job is purely a voluntary service, anybody who is not interested should resign his or her membership.

We also inform members that the state sports council has the right to change any member who is not active” he stated.

Earlier in his welcome address, the acting director of sports in the state, Nathanial B. Piaro had identified sports as a potent instrument for image making and group assertion as well as veritable tool for harnessing the resources of youth towards worthwhile ventures.

According to him, the harsh economic realities have made it difficult for government alone to embark on sports projects.

“I must say that the rising generations of Rivers athletes today are our priceless assets tomorrow. We must therefore to our utmost best to help them grow to their full potentials,” Piaro said.

Tonye Orabere