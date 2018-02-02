Police To Broaden Frontier In Rivers – CP

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed has said that the command was ever ready to broaden the frontier of policing to reduce the menace of crime and criminalities in the state.

The commissioner stated this while commissioning the new Eleme Area Command Headquarters of the police in Alode-Nchia, Eleme Local Government Area of the state.

The Tide reports that the new area command is among the six additional ones created in the state, bringing the total number of area commands in the state nine.

In his speech, Ahmed thanked the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris for the approval of the new command, and pledged to key into his vision of community policing to curb the incidence of violent crime and criminality in the state.

In her speech, the Area Commander, Eleme, ACP Betty Otimenyi thanked the Police High Command as well as the commissioner for finding her worthy to head the new area command, and promised to do her utmost best to justify the confidence reposed in her.

The Tide reports that the commissioner was represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Ahmed Magaji, at the unveiling ceremony.

The Tide investigation revealed that the Eleme Area Command has since taken off with members of the public lodging their complaints to assist the police in the performance of their duties.