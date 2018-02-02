‘Ogbakor Aluu, Not Political Platform’

Following the recent cancellation of Ogbakor Aluu general election, the Council of Traditional Rulers has charged the youth not to politicise the Ogbakor and turn it to a political platform.

This is as the council said that the last Ogbakor Aluu election cannot stand because it was marred by huge irregularities and importation of non-indigenes to participate in the election.

The council said that for peace to reign in Aluu, it has ordered its cancelation.

Chairman, Aluu Council of Traditional Rulers, Chief Ken Nwobunwo stated this to The Tide, last weekend, while reacting on issues affecting the Ogbakor and Aluu clan in general.

The monarch said, the election was cancelled for the peace and unity of Aluu, and warned the youth to desist from fomenting trouble in the name of Ogbakor Aluu election.

“I will like to use this opportunity to advise all the youth of the clan that Ogbakor Aluu is not a political platform, but an Aluu Community Development Committee (CDC) charged with the sole responsibility of attracting socio-economic development to the land,” he said.

He told The Tide that the Council of Traditional Rulers has set up a nine-man member committee to pilot the affairs of Ogbakor for three months, before election into various offices could be held.

The chairman said that it was the decision of the council to set up the committee, because they were the custodians of the customs and tradition of Aluu.

According to him, “We, the chiefs will not stay and watch our children turn this place to a political battle field in the name of election into Ogbakor”.

Nwobunwo appealed to all aggrieved camps to cooperate with the committee to move Aluu forward and insisted that nobody’s interest was bigger than that of the entire nine villages that constitute Aluu clan.

According to him, “Please, allow the caretaker set up by the Council of Chiefs work in order to enthrone peace and unity. Cooperate with them and after three months, the clan would hold election into positions in the Ogbakor.”

Chinedu Wosu