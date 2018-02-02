Obasanjo’s Epistle To Buhari

Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, a moment ago, released a second ‘special letter’ to the Presidential Villa. The former was directed to the erstwhile President Goodluck Jonathan in 2014 after their amiable relationship turned sour. The leading episode that closely burlesqued the missive was an open letter from his daughter, Dr. Iyabo Obasanjo-Bello ridden with sarcastic accusations against her father.

This time, President Muhammadu Buhari got his own dose of the missile from the former President for purported inactions, and the presidency alongside the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has responded accordingly. However, the response was not as confrontational as people thought it would be. It is rather more of ‘we have heard, we would make amends’. The letter also provided the APC government the opportunity to enumerate Buhari’s accomplishments.

Significantly, Obasanjo equally berated the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) he led for over a decade until he distanced himself from the party. In a nutshell, the so-long-a-letter called for a new political movement to salvage the nation from APC and PDP’s alleged monumental failures. The foulest blow was that the scorecard came after a leading presidential aspirant defected from the ruling APC to PDP. In Obasanjo’s assessment, the defection amounted to nothing in view of the new political movement.

Besides, Obasanjo gave APC a pass mark in most areas but critically pointed out that its performance wasn’t satisfactory at the moment, hence, the need for change of leadership in the country. Of course, as elder statesman, Obasanjo is eligible to give advice to government. As a matter of fact, some of the points raised by the ex-president are obvious to the people and the global community. For instance, the economic recession was apparent and the citizens excruciatingly paid for it.

Similarly, President Buhari, in his New Year broadcast, highlighted some of the challenges in the country, but assured of a new dawn with litany of interventionist and capital projects spread across the nation. By implication, any verdict on the government less than a month after the broadcast is flimsy, unjustifiable and biased,especially as the year’s appropriation bill hasn’t been signed into law. Such assessment is aptly judicious towards the end of the year vis-à-vis the year’s blueprints as presented by the President.

A salient point patriotically made by Obasanjo that cannot be overemphasized is the increasing number of lives that have helplessly gone to early graves, and several others subjected to pathetic conditions in various Internally-Displaced Persons camps across the nation by terrorists and Fulani herdsmen. Arising from that, the question begging for answers is; could the ceaseless killings be politically-motivated for blackmails or truly communal crisis?

Indisputably, human lives are too precious and sacred for mere political intrigues and conspiracies. It isn’t convincing that the Russian Avtomat Kalashnikovassault rifles (AK-47) which range from $200 USD to thousands of dollars are acquired and operated by a mere herdsman.

For example, the average global price of the assault rifle was valued at $574 in 2005 according to Oxford University economist, Phillip Killicoat. If the monetary values are as high as presented, logically, some affluent individuals with criminal and clandestine tendencies may be responsible for the supplies and selfishly mastermind the evil acts.

Probably, the vulnerable herdsmen are often misled, incited by unknown arrowheads to attack communities with assurances to fight in their defence. If not, could the itinerant herdsmen effectively organise themselves to strike during critical periods? Furthermore, where do the nomadic herdsmen secure the rifles and why is the heinousness act rampant now that the general elections approach? It is the height of wickedness for humans to be subjected to such brutality for mere political power. Needless to say that any politician that generates tragedies for campaign purposes is a great disappointment.

Emphatically, leadership is characterized by vision, mission and altruism, and not by desperation and brigandage. Whilst it is pragmatically germane for the Federal Government to calibrate on its security tactics, it is imperative that state governors collaboratively supplement by setting up accessible conflict resolutions agencies in the local government areas in their respective states to serve as preventive mechanism such that communal crises could be amicably resolved before they metamorphose into mayhem.

As for 2019 presidential election, the electorate via the Permanent Voters Card (PVC), is the sole determining factor and not anyone’s opinions, hence, requesting or advising any eligible citizen to refrain from the race does not hold waters. With card readers and INEC’s determination, the ultimate wish of the people will be done.

Perhaps, Obasanjo is still living in the past when voters queue for queuing sake under the sun,and their votes never counted. In contemporary Nigeria, it is no longer business as usual, but one-man, one-vote.

Umegboro, a public affairs analyst, wrote from Abuja.

