Monarch Threatens Violators Of Native Laws

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II has vowed to deal with violators of native laws and customs in Benin and its environs.

A statement signed by Mr Desmond Agbama, his Chief Press Secretary (CPS) said the monarch was determined to reinstall native laws and also rid the state of violence and guarantee peace.

He said the warning was sequel to the submission of a report by the Benin Customary Alternate Dispute Resolution Committee.

It would be recalled that the Benin monarch had set up the committee on Oct. 13, 2017 to help handle and resolve communal matters such as inheritance, land matters and deep family issues, among others.

The committee chairman, Justice Samson Uwaifo (Rtd), had earlier informed the monarch of the refusal of some respondents to honour the committee’s invitation.

Uwaifo had also acknowledged that it was a development that had hampered quick dispensation of justice in the state.

Oba of Benin, while receiving the report, said the palace would work out measures to deal decisively with those who refused to honour the invitation of the committee upon summon.

The monarch, however, expressed satisfaction with the performance of Justice Uwaifo-led committee, urging the members not to be deterred by the challenges.

The Oba also assured the committee of his utmost support.