IG Cautions CPs On Vigilance Groups

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris has cautioned Commissioners of Police against indiscriminate approval of vigilance groups in their commands.

Idris gave the warning at the monthly meeting with commissioners of police and above in Abuja, yesterday.

The police boss said that before a vigilance group could be established, the state Assembly must enact a law which would be assented to by the governor.

“It is the responsibility of the commissioners of police in the commands to study this law to ensure that it conforms with the constitution of the country.

“No government in this country has the authority to approve some prohibited firearms for any Nigerian under any guise.

“It is the responsibility of our commissioners of police in the commands to watch closely activities of some of these state governments that are arming individuals which is against the laws of this country,”he said.

He said that some police officers had connived with some state governments to arm militia groups under several names.

He reminded the commissioners that they had no right to give approval for any individual to own pistol and Ak 47 that are in the class of prohibited firearms.

“I want to call on the commissioners of police in the various commands to be on a watch-out of this abuse of authority at various levels,”he said.

Idris also urged them not to relent in their efforts to provide adequate security in their various commands especially as the 2019 general elections drew nearer.

He said that the killings in Benue and Nasarawa states had reduced considerably, adding that Nigerians must learn to live in peace with another.

The police boss said that traditional rulers in the country had a lot to do to promote harmonious relationships between citizens of the country.