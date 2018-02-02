FG Starts Plan To Pep Up Ease- Of- Doing Business

The Federal Government has resolved to commence a 60-day National Action Plan to drive the ease of doing business initiative.

The plan, NAP 3.0, President Muhammadu Buhari’s initiative would run from 5th February to 5th April 2018, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity), Office of the Vice President, Mr. Laolu Akande said last Wednesday.

The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council approved the plan at its first meeting of the year held on Tuesday, at the Presidential Villa and chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Osinbajo who restated government’s commitment to making business work in Nigeria, stressed the need to engage continuously with public and civil servants, with a special focus on Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Agencies.

He said that such engagement would encourage sustainability in the ease of doing business initiatives of the administration.

The plan, which is third in the series, is expected to further reduce the challenges faced by SMEs in accessing credit, paying taxes, or moving goods across the country.

It is also designed to remove critical bottlenecks and bureaucratic constraints to doing business in Nigeria.

The reforms will also aim at Nigeria’s continuing upward progress in the World Bank’s Ease- of-Doing Business Index 2019.

Reforms implemented across various sectors of the economy and Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of government had seen Nigeria move up 24 places in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Index 2018.