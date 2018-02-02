Association, Firm Partner On Cyber Security Workshop

The Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) is partnering with Koenig Solutions Limited, India and other international network security experts on a three-day intensive International Workshop on Cyber Security with the theme “Emerging Cyber Security Threats and Counter-Measures in Lagos.

Koenig Solutions Limited is the authorized training partners of Microsoft, Cisco, Oracle, VMware, Red Hat, Adobe, Check Point, Novell, CompTIA, EC-Council, Zend, PRINCE2 (APMG), Symantec, Citrix, LPI & CWNP.

One of the key objectives of the Association has alway been to give adequate attention to human capital development with the strategic aim to raise the productivity of those that are employed to work in the Nigerian telecom industry and this workshop is put together to reinforce our mandate to enhance human capacity efficiency in the industry.

ATCON said that they, “have assembled global experts on the subject matter to guide and teach the participants key topics, current developments and best practices in the areas of cybercrimes and cyber security.

“We are of the opinion that failure to make the web safe may spell doom for the entire ecosystem.”

The workshop would be as hands-on as possible and shall include theory, practical examples, and laboratory simulations of attacks and defensive responses.

Target participants for the international workshop are Telecoms companies, IT professionals and people responsible for information technology infrastructure, policies and systems security in public and private organisations such the NCC, NITDA, Galaxy Backbone, CBN, NNPC, Ministry of Communications and other relevant ministries.

Other expected participants include IT and network security professionals from agencies such as the Police, the EFCC, telecoms network operators, interconnectivity and broadband service providers, system integrators, VAS and data centre operators, banks, financial institutions, manufacturing companies and other interested organisations.