Wike’s Dev Policy Targets Business, Agric Growth – Commissioner

The Rivers State Government says its commitment towards infrastructural development is a deliberate gesture to create an enabling environment for small scale businesses and agriculture to thrive in the state.

The state Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Hon Isaac Kamalu, who said this at the 1st phase of youths “training on Money Management and Entrepreneurship Skills Development”, organised by State Employment and Expenditure for Results (SEEFOR) project in Port Harcourt said no business can thrive if adequate attention is not accorded infrastructural development in the society.

According to him, the state government has put in place fruitful measures to redirect the orientation of youths and citizens of the state from the pursuits of white collar jobs to agriculture and entrepreneurial ventures as a way to engage youths and to boost the economy of the state.

“Following the state of the country’s economy today, many Nigerians have lost their jobs in different sectors of economy and many others are unemployed, there is indeed an urgent need to redirect our young people’s orientation from the pursuit of white collar jobs to entrepreneurial ventures and agriculture to reduce unemployment in the country”, the commissioner said.

He said that in order to encourage agriculture and entrepreneurial activities in the state, the Governor Wike-led administration has created an enabling environment for businesses to grow by promoting security, provision of good roads and street lights, abolition of double taxation as well as the re-invigoration of Rivers State Micro-Finance Agency (RIMA) to serve the people better.

The commissioner commends the SEEFOR for its effort towards raising leaders in the agricultural and business sectors by engaging young men and women with skill programmes to enable them earn their livelihood in the state.

Kamalu, who noted that over 200 persons were engaged in September 2016 to October 2017 for Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) sponsored SEEFOR empowerment programme, said over N18,000 was paid as monthly allowance to each of the beneficiaries.

He enjoined the youth to allow their God-given creativity to flourish and stop the blame game on governments.

Enoch Epelle