W’Cup: Tunisia Announces Warm-Up Fixtures

Tunisia will play friendly internationals against Iran, Costa Rica and Spain as preparation for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The Carthage Eagles will face hosts Iran on 23 March and play Costa Rica in France four days later, before the fixture against Spain in the Russian city of Krasnodar on 9 June.

Tunisia played out a 2-2 draw against Iran in a friendly in August 2002, the only previous encounter between both nations.

Spain and Tunisia have only met once in an official clash, in the 2006 World Cup in Germany, with the Europeans 3-1 victors.

World champions in 2010, Spain, see the North Africans as similar opposition to Morocco who they will play in a final Group B encounter on 25 June at the World Cup.

Coach Nabil Maaloul sees the fixture as key to getting his Carthage Eagles squad into shape before their opening World Cup match against England on 18 June.

Tunisia’s match against England will be the second World Cup meeting between the two countries after they lost the first 2-0 to the Three Lions at France ’98.

Tunisia will face Belgium in their second group game, with Panama completing Group G.

Campaigners at three successive Fifa World Cups between 1998 and 2006, the 2004 African Champions missed the tournaments in South Africa in 2010 and Brazil 2014.

Tunisia, who are returning to the World Cup finals after a 12-year absence, topped a tricky qualifying group containing DR Congo, Guinea and Libya to seal their place in Russia.

Tunisia vs Iran (23 March in Tunis)

Tunisia vs Costa Rica (27 March in Nice, France)

Tunisia vs Spain (9 June in Krasnodar, Russia)