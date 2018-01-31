Rivers Utd Targets Away Points Against Rangers

Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt will today be guests to Rangers International FC of Enugu, at the NnamdiAzikiweStadium to execute one of the week six games in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

United’s Captain, Festus Austine has assured their fans and supporters that they will be playing for the three points at stake today, saying that they have kept the one all home draw against two-time CAF champions, Enyimba FC, behind them.

The skipper noted that, the game would not be an easy one, but remained optimistic that they will run away from Enugu with at least a point.

“We played a very good game against Enyimba, just that we were not lucky. Any way, we have resolved to put the past behind us and Rangers will suffer the heat,” Austine said.

The hosts have also vowed to take the points at stake, following their current position on the log.

Currently, Rangers are on 16th position, with six points, played five games, won two and lost three.

Rivers United on their part are on 11th position with seven points, after playing five games, won two, drawn two and lost two.Any side that loses may find itself at the bottom of the league table.

Back home, in Rivers State, tomorrow (Thursday) at Krisdera Hotel Stadium, Omoku, Go Round FC will play host to Nasarawa United. This game is important and a must win game for the host.

Go Round FC currently has four points, played five games, won one, drew one, lost three, as Nasarawa has six points, played five games, won two, lost three and occupying 14th position.

A draw or loss, after dropping points against Heartland at home last time out, would present a huge mountain for the newcomers in the race to survive and make hey in the NPFL.

Tonye Orabere