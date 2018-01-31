Rivers United’s Captain Praises Teammates

The Captain of Rivers United Football Club of Port Harcourt, Festus Austine has commended his players on their match against two time CAF champions Enyimba FC of Aba.

Austine made the commendation in a telephone interview with Tidesports, on Monday, saying that the committment and determination put in by his players to get the “one all draw was highly commendable.

He explained that the result was not good enough for United and promised that the team would improve soon.

The encounter was one of the week’s games in the on going Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) which was played at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, on Sunday in Port Harcourt.

According to him, there are some new players the management just signed and they will take little time to understand the pattern of the team. “There are some new players in the team that need to understand our system of Nigeria playing. But draw against Enyimba at home is not a good result. I have forgetten that match and I am focusing in their next game against Rangers today” Austine said.

Rivers United has played fives matches win two, lost two and drew one.

The captain further said that Emjimba is a good team, but United deserve the three points, adding that in spite the draw United still have the potentials to secure continental ticket.

Kiadum Edookor