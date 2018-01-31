PDP Mocks Buhari’s AU Anti-Corruption Honour …Carpets APC On 2014 Confab Report …Receives 3,400 APC Decampees In Rivers

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the naming of President Muhammed Buhari as African Union (AU) anti-corruption champion as laughable, and described the honour as Africa’s joke of the year.

The party said leaders of the African Union were not well briefed on happenings in Nigeria, including the series of corrupt activities recorded in the two and a half years of the Buhari presidency.

National Publicity Secretary of the party , Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement yesterday, said it was embarrassing that the Presidency, in its desperation to launder its irredeemably dented image, would resort to exporting its deceptive proclivities to the international arena.

The party said the AU would not have honoured President Buhari if it knew the depth of persecution of opposition figures under the guise of war against corruption, while officials of his government swim head deep in corruption under the overt protection of the Presidency.

“As we speak, those receiving accolades as champions of anti corruption have not yet cleared the air on the leaked memo detailing underhand oil contracts to the tune of N9 trillion ($25billion dollars) at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Ministry of Petroleum Resources which are under President Buhari’s direct supervision as minister.

“They are yet to offer any explanation on series of reported fraud in the oil sector including allegation of the use of 18 unregistered companies to lift and divert N1.1trillion worth of crude oil in the last one year to service the All Progressives Congress (APC) interests.

“This is a government which has provided cover for its corrupt officials including former state governors, who were indicted of looting funds belonging to their states to sponsor their Presidential election in 2015 as well as cronies openly indicted for other various sharp practices, including padding of federal budget, secret oil subsidy deals and stealing of funds meant for fight against insurgency and rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

“Perhaps, AU leaders need to know that the Presidency has virtually failed to do anything regarding the heinous diversion of N5 billion meant for the IDPs under the Presidential Initiative on the Northeast for which the Senate mounted a stiff investigation, only because officials of APC government was indicted.

“They might also need to be shown the motion by Senator Baba Kaka Garba from Borno Central, who exposed how some individuals, known to have connections with the APC, fraudulently cornered N1.2 billion from the Federal Government under the guise of supplying items to IDPs, only for the money to be diverted for other purposes which are related to APC interests.

“Furthermore, the AU might need to know that the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), who was openly indicted by the Senate for stealing funds meant for IDP activities, was only arrested after a public outcry but was quickly released with a pat on the wrist, while opposition members facing similar charges are being detained and persecuted with spurious charges in various courts.

“The truth lies bare that the Buhari administration is not engaging in any fight against corruption but political witch-hunt of opposition, while his government reeks with corruption,” the PDP wrote.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has challenged the All Progressives Congress (APC), to submit the recommendations of the 2014 national conference report to the National Assembly before 2019, if truly they are serious on restructuring the country.

The main opposition party said the APC was taking Nigerians on second false ride after dropping them on a land of fantasy.

The party was reacting to Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasiru el-Rufai’s claim that President Muhammadu Buhari was ready to implement the APC committee report on restructuring.

Speaking through its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondinyan, last Monday, the PDP pointed out that the APC, “Thinks that they can take Nigerians on a second ride after they dropped them on a land of fantasy. But Nigerians are aware and are awake to their false rides and fantasy, and there can never be a repeat of it.

“If el-Rufai is saying that Buhari believes in restructuring, we challenge the Federal Government to pick up a copy of the 2014 National Conference report and take it to the National Assembly for inclusion as part of 1999 Constitution amendment. But the unfortunate thing is that in their usual game, they are telling Nigerians what they do not believe.

“They still have between now and February, 2019, to showcase to Nigerians that they believe in restructuring. And the Senate and the House of Representatives members will be sitting on Tuesday, January 30, 2018. So, we challenge them to take a copy either to a joint committee of the National Assembly or to deliver to each chamber.

“There is no way making post-election promises of 2019; they should do it now. Now is the time to do it. We have always told the APC-led Federal Government that deceit, lies and propaganda will help you win election but it cannot sustain them,” he said.

In another development, barely a year before the 2019 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State has said it is expecting a landslide victory in the governorship, senatorial and other elections in the state.

The party said its expectation was based on the performance of Governor Nyesom Wike, in the execution of projects across the 23 local government areas of the state.

The PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, Engr Samuel Nwanosike, made these remarks in Ikwerre Local Government Area during an empowerment programme for women in fulfilment of the party’s campaign promises to the people of the area.

According to Nwanosike, “The leadership of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has brought about hope for the poor people, development and peace. The PDP will not renege in ensuring that Rivers people enjoy meaningful projects and empowerment.

“This is because, when you rule a people for as much as two years without bringing a definite change to their lives, but telling them stories every day, a day will come when God will liberate them and that day is now,” Nwanosike said.

The PDP publicity secretary took advantage of the opportunity to receive over 3,400 members of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the area, who defected to the ruling party.

Speaking while receiving the APC decampees, Nwanosike assured them of equal treatment, and hailed them for being bold in their decision to leave the opposition party in the state.

“Over 3,400 APC members from the 13 wards in the Ikwerre LGA, including non-indigenes, have defected to the PDP. The defectors left the APC because of failed promises, neglect and hardship inflicted on them by the APC-led Federal Government.

“The PDP will enjoy landslide victory in 2019; the PDP will win in all the wards and across the 23 local government areas in Rivers State, including the village of any candidate the APC will present. The people-oriented projects executed by the governor in all the local government areas are there for the people to see.”

Also speaking, one of the defectors, Mr Robinson Solomon, explained that they decided to leave the APC as a result of unfulfilled promises.

Solomon added, “We have seen the numerous development projects and good leadership of our Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, in the state. My team from the APC in the Ikwerre Local Government Area decided to return to the PDP.

“I am calling on the remaining members of the APC in my area to join the PDP because the APC has really failed us.”