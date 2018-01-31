Pan-African Conglomerate Joins Afreximbank’s Shareholding

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) says Angola-based pan-African conglomerate, Aenergy, has joined the bank as a shareholder.

A statement yesterday in Lagos by the bank’s Head of Corporate Communication and Event Management, Mr Obi Emekekwue, said that Aenergy became an effective shareholder on January 25.

Emekekwue said that the conglomerate successfully subscribed to Class “B” shares of the African multilateral trade finance bank.

He said that formalisation of the shareholding discussions was led by the founder, Ricardo Machado and Jorge Morgado, co-Chief Executive Officers of Aenergy.

Aenergy develops projects to the highest international standards and implements projects in gas-to-power energy production, oil and gas, rail transportation, industrial installation and mining services.

Its present focus is on Angola, Cameroon, Cote d´Ivoire, Ghana and Mozambique.

Afreximbank’s shareholders are a mix of public and private entities divided into four classes.

Class “A” shareholders are African states, African central banks and African public institutions, including the African Development Bank, while Class “B” is made up of African private investors, mainly financial institutions and corporate bodies.

Class “C” shares are held by non-African investors, mostly international banks and export credit agencies, while Class “D” shares can be held by any investor.

The bank was established in Oct. 1993, by African governments, African private and institutional investors, and non-African investors.

Since 1994, it has approved more than 51 billion dollars in credit facilities for African businesses, including about 10.3 billion dollars in 2016.

Afreximbank had a total assets of 11.7 billion dollars as at Dec. 31, 2016 and is rated BBB+ (GCR), Baa1 (Moody’s), and BBB- (Fitch). The bank is headquartered in Cairo.