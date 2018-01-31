Omoku Killings: Forum Criticises Comments Against Wike

The comments credited to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, linking Governor Nyesom Wike with the New Year Day killings in Omoku has been described as irresponsible and wicked.

Chairman, former Councillors and Supervisors Forum in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Mr. Hope Utchey said this in a chat with newsmen in his office at the council’s secretariat last week.

Utchey said that such allegation was baseless and expressed surprise how the governor who is the chief security officer of the state would turn around to support cultists.

He warned those behind such comments, especially APC’s Publicity Secretary, Chris Fynbone to desist forthwith.

He also used the opportunity to appeal to the Governor to consider the call of Rivers people and re-contest as Governor next year.

The grassroots mobilise, assured that all grassroot mobilizers would support the governor’s bid, should he consider the request by the people to contest the 2019 governorship election.

On the fate of the suspended caretaker committee chairmen, he expressed hope that they would be pardoned and recalled to office.

The ex-councillors and supervisors chairman, who is also a caretaker committee member and Supervisor for Works, and Transport, stressed that the group would not fold its arms and watch the likes of Fynbone rain insult on the governor.

According to him, Governor Wike has done enough in attempt to arrest insecurity in the state, judging from his robust support to security agencies.

He said such support had so far yielded positive results with the killing of the master mind of the Omoku mayhem, Johnson Igwedibia alias Don Waney and two members of his gang.

Concerning cultists and other criminal elements in the state, he enjoined them to turn a new leaf and embrace the amnesty offered by the state government, and be re-integrated into the society.