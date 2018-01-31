Nigeria Yet To Feel APC’s Change Mantra – Decampee

Former Leader Of Opobo/Nkoro Legislative Assembly and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who recently decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Godswill Fubara says that two years after President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC assumed office, Nigerian are yet to feel the change mantra.

He said this was as a result of high level of hardship, sickness and death recorded in Nigeria within two years of the current Buhari’s administration due to government’s indebtedness, high-handedness, greed and incompetence.

Fubara who spoke to The Tide in an interview at Opobo Town stressed that during the former government headed by Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, Nigerians were in good and blissful shape, but since the emergence of the present dispensation, the people were being frustrated through the denial of life enhancing incentives, such as good road network, sound education, better health care services, mechanised agriculture and constant power supply, among others.

He advised the electorate not to be part of failure in the country as exhibited by the APC government, pointing out that the people could not be hungry, sick and frustrated and vote Buhari back on track.

According to him, for the change mantra to be meaningful in the country, there should be job security and that of lives and property.

He said it was only when these were done that Nigerians would know that change had started.

He, however, advised the President to stabilise the nation’s porous economy in collaboration with the National Assembly among other stakeholders, so as to give impetus for development to thrive.

Meanwhile, Hon. Godswill Fubara has lauded the giant development strides of Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, within the last two years in office, especially on roads construction and rehabilitation, infrastructural transformation and the empowerment of Nigerians, describing the governor as, “a development bridge builder of this generation”.

Bethel Toby